Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 381.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,756,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.03. 160,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,213,822. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. The firm has a market cap of $612.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

