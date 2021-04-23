iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Facet Wealth Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $691,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.01. 10,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,502. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

