Facet Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $44.65. 14,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

