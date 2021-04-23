Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Mattel stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 370,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,787. Mattel has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,107.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

