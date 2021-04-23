Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,189 shares of company stock worth $40,366,716 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.57. 29,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

