Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 863,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,564. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

