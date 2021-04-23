Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

YUEIY remained flat at $$12.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

