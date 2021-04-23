Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of WBK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,631. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

