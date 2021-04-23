Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $$6.61 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.