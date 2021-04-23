Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of ZEN traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $70.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

