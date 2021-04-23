Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,420 Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. 9,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,219. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $79.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

