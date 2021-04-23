Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,271 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.00. 10,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,038. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

