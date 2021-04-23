Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $587,000 in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

LOTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

LOTZ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

