Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $46.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.63. 5,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.