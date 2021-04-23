Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $261.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.