Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $296.52 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.09 and a 200-day moving average of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $844.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.