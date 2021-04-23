Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.