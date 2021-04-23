Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $290.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.18. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $172.14 and a 52 week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

