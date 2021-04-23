Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 21,100 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of KMB opened at $140.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

