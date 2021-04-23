EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after buying an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

NYSE:EOG opened at $68.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

