IFG Advisory LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 41,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $264.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $265.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

