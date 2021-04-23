Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,130 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nomad Foods worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 574,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $13,047,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.09. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,144. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.