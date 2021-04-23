Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ePlus by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,449. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

