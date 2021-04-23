Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Corning posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

GLW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. 25,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

