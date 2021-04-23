Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.
NYSE NM opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
