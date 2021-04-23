Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

NYSE NM opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.