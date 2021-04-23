Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.82.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,951. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

