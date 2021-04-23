Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.07. 109,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LZAGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

