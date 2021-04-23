Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,284. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 30.45%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

