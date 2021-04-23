WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-997 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.56 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.