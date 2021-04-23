Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.98 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

