Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report sales of $209.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.30 million. PetIQ reported sales of $186.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $939.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $957.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,573,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,409,506. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. 6,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $42.69.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.