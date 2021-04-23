Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at CIBC

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

Metro stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834. Metro has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

