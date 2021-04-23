Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 7.4%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $81.02. 114,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,349,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -206.84 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

