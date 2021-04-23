Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down to $84.08

Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.08, but opened at $82.28. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 61,180 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

