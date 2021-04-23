ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Down 3.9%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.18. 5,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 901,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

