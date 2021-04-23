Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.01. 6,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

