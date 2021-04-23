Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Down 2.3%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 54,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,699,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

