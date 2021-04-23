Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $7.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,472.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,457.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,393.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

