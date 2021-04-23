Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $259.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

