Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.