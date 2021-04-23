Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.