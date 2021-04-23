Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

