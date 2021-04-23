Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $719.69 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $671.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $690.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,445.16, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.80.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

