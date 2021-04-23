FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

FDX stock opened at $276.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.