Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,040,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 621,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 614,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.