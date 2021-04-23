Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.6% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,794,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.10. 50,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.