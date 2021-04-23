Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LILA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of LILA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $85,958.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 82,469 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

