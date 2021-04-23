Streamr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.51 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $101.95 million and $11.51 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00067527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00671098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.83 or 0.08344483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

