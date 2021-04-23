Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 236 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $81.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

