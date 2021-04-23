Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 300 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $240.23 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $113.07 and a one year high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.83 and its 200 day moving average is $187.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

